Man selling gutka and tobacco arrested, police raids his house

Hyderabad: A man accused of illegally procuring and selling chewing tobacco and other noxious material was apprehended by the city police today.

The Hyderabad police’s Task Force team conducted a raid at the residence of the accused at Begum Bazar. A press release from the city police said that the accused, Hanuman Ajay Sharma (51), was transporting Gutka and tobacco in private vehicles from Bidar, Karnataka, and supplying the same to vendors at various spots in the city to make money.

The police organized a raid based on credible information and upon investigation they discovered that the accused had stored huge quantities of tobacco products of various brands with intent to supply it to the customers in the city. The consumption of these products is harmful to a citizen’s health and could gravely affect them, cops say.

The Task Force officials seized the illegal substances amounting to Rs. 3,35,000 and handed over the culprit to the station house officer in Shahinayathgunj police station. The accused has been booked under Sections 272, 273, 328 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.