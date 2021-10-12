Man sentenced to 3 years in jail for abetment to suicide

Hyderabad: A man who was accused of abetting the suicide of a 19-year-old woman was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1000 on Tuesday after being convicted of the crime.

A case was filed with the Yadagirigutta police against Cheruku Harikanth, the accused, on September 13, by the father of the victim. Harikanth had promised to marry her after a lot of, but he failed to keep up his promise, she died by suicide.

Despite being turned down by the girl initially, and even being reprimanded by her family on several occasions, Harikanth was persistent in pursuing her, and kept harassing her. The girl, after a point, believed him and agreed to marriage. However, he then married another girl without the knowledge of the deceased.

Early on September 13, when the girl met Harikant and questioned him of cheating on her, he countered her saying “I rejected you and yet you are pinning your hopes on me. You might as well kill yourself,” which caused her to commit the crime.

The girl went to her house, drenched her body with Kerosene and set herself ablaze. On hearing her hues and cries family and neighbors rushed the girl to a hospital in Bhongir where she informed the reasons behind her suicide. On the same day in the afternoon, the deceased succumbed to burn injuries.