Man shot at for resisting robbery bid in Delhi

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was shot at allegedly by three unidentified men on a two-wheeler when he tried to resist them from snatching his mobile phone in north east Delhi’s Dayalpur, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mois, is a resident of Old Mustafabad and works at a barber shop in the area, they said.

The entire act has been caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, police said, adding that they are trying to identify the accused.

According to police, the incident took place late Tuesday night.

When the victim was sitting outside his house, the three men wearing masks arrived there on a two-wheeler. The men tried to snatch his mobile phone, but when he resisted, they shot at him.

The trio, however, managed to take away the mobile phone and soon fled the area, police said.

Mois sustained a bullet injury in his stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He is stated to be out of danger and will be discharged soon, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under IPC section 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and other sections of the Arms Act, he added.

Source: PTI