Man shot at in Delhi, police suspect gang rivalry

New Delhi, July 30 : Unidentified gunmen shot at a man in national capital’s Rohini area, leaving him critically injured, police said on Thursday, suspecting that the incident happened due to gang rivalry.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 9 p.m.The victim identified as Sandeep received mutiple bullet injuries and has been admitted to a city hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

“The injured has several cases against him including that of a murder and attempt to murder. However, since 2012 no fresh case has been registered against him. We are examining all angles at the incident spot. A team has been formed and investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

Source: IANS

