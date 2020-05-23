UP: Man shot dead over land dispute

Muzaffarnagar: A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by some assailants over a land dispute here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kutesra village under Charthawal Police Station on Friday night, they said.

Abad, who used to work as a clerk at a sugarcane factory, was home when the assailants barged in and attacked him. He was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, Circle Officer (CO) Kuldeep Singh said.

Abad had a dispute with a man named Sonu over the boundary of their fields which is likely to be the reason behind the killing, Singh said, adding that the police are searching for the accused.

Source: PTI

