Man stabbed to death during robbery, 4 held

New Delhi: Four youths have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death and his friend injured during a robbery in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

On October 5, Anirudh Kumar Yadav called his friend Aman and made a plan to visit the latter’s uncle’s house at Karawal Nagar. They met at ITO and, on their way, stopped at G B Road to buy cigarettes, police said.

There, Aman’s mobile phone was snatched by a robber, who was caught and being beaten up by the former. Another person came there and attacked Aman with a knife, according to the police.

Yadav intervened and tried to save Aman, but he was also attacked. The suspects fled from the spot persons after stealing the phone. Aman was rushed to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Salman (22), who allegedly snatched the mobile phone, and Fardeen (21), who is the accused behind the knife attack, were arrested on Saturday. Two others — Rahat and Suhaib, who were ready with the scooter on which they fled — have also been held, police said.

The weapon used in the crime, the scooter, two mobile phones and a countrymade pistol were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Source: PTI