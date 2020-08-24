Man stabbed to death over old dispute in Vijaywada

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 24th August 2020 6:02 pm IST
Man stabbed to death over old dispute in Vijaywada

Vijayawada: A 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by another man with whom he had an old dispute in Vijayawada on Monday and the assailant managed to escape from the spot.

Police have registered a case into this matter.

Nunna police station circle inspector M Prabhakar said, “Ramakrishna (37) was a resident of the VAMBAY colony on the outskirts of Vijayawada. This morning he went out in the neighborhood around 6 AM. There he saw one T Anjaneyulu (24), with whom he had some old disputes.”

“Ramakrishna warned Anjaneyulu about the old dispute and thrashed him. Anjaneyulu who was already in a drunken condition attacked Ramakrishna and stabbed him with a button knife. As Ramakrishna died on the spot, Anjaneyulu ran away,” he added.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it postmortem.

“A case has been filed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on. The police are searching for the absconding accused,” said Prabhakar.

Source: ANI
READ:  UP bus hijack: Mastermind held after an encounter with police
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close