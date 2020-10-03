Man stripped naked, beaten for teasing school-going girls

New Delhi: A video going viral shows how a man was stripped by women for eve teasing girls on their way to school.

The man was beaten up near the school in Ambala’s Jain Bazaar locality where he would tease the girls, because of which the students denied to go to school.

Watch it on Youtube

The man was alleged to make inappropriate gestures.

The man was later handed over to the police and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, tweets and Facebook posts have gone viral claiming that the man is a Muslim. However, the fact check done by The Print claims that it was not a Muslim man.

Furthermore, the women claim that the accused Pawan aka Sonu.

However, the outraged women state that they are very happy for whatever, they have done.

On the other side, a few Twitterati’s claims that women should have not taken the law in hand and must have not insulted the man to this extent.