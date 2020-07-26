Man who pointed a gun at cop claims threat to life in Tihar

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 26th July 2020 6:43 am IST
Man who pointed a gun at cop claims threat to life in Tihar

Pathan, arrested on March 3, is lodged in the Jail No. 4 with the high-risk prisoners at Tihar Jail, here.

In an application, filed before the Karkardooma court, Pathan said he wanted to continue staying with the high-risk prisoners as “there is a threat to his life and apprehension that any untoward incident may take place at any point of time, if he is shifted with general inmates”.

The application was filed after he was orally informed by the jail authorities that he would be shifted from the high-risk prisoners’ jail to a cell with general inmates.

The plea will come up for hearing on July 29.

A video of Pathan pointing a gun at Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya had gone viral during the riots that broke out after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activists took an ugly turn.

On May 1, the Delhi Police filed a 350-page charge-sheet against Pathan and two others — Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik — in connection with the case.

Ahmad, who had given Pathan shelter, was arrested during the investigation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

