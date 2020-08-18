Manchester City announces Claudio Bravo’s departure

By Neha Published: 18th August 2020 10:36 pm IST
Bravo

Manchester: Manchester City on Tuesday announced that Claudio Bravo has left the club.

“Claudio Bravo has left Manchester City after four years with the Club,” the club said in a statement.

The Chilean goalkeeper made 61 appearances for Manchester City after joining from Barcelona in 2016 and kept 20 clean sheets. Bravo made 30 appearances during his first campaign.

Capped 123 times by his country, the arrival of Ederson in 2017/18 meant Bravo’s first-team opportunities were largely reserved for cup competitions or to cover injuries.

More than half of his Manchester City appearances came in cup matches, with only seven Premier League starts since that first season with the club.

In 2018/19, Bravo ruptured his Achilles tendon and was sidelined for almost 10 months.

“Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Claudio for his four years at the Club and wish him good fortune in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

Source: ANI
