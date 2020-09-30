Manchester City complete signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica

By News Desk 1Published: 30th September 2020 9:35 am IST
Manchester City complete signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica

Manchester, Sep 30 : Manchester City have completed the signing of Portuguese international Ruben Dias from Benfica. The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a six-year contract, which keeps him at the club until 2026.

Dias has made more than 100 appearances in three seasons for the Lisbon giants, with whom he won a league title in 2018/19 and has been capped 19 times by Portugal.

“To have the opportunity to join a club like Manchester City is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I couldn’t turn down,” Dias said.

“I believe I can improve here, at a club whose ambitions match my own and I will give everything to be successful and win titles,” he added.

READ:  Rajnath to open 43 bridges in 7 states, launch Tawang tunnel work

Meanwhile, defender Nicolas Otamendi left City and has signed a permanent deal with Benfica. The 32-year-old defender embarks on a new challenge in Portugal after five years of service during which he helped the club lift every major honour in English football.

“They were five wonderful years, not just in a footballing sense, but also at a club where they treat you in the best way possible, from the chefs to the kitmen, through to the backroom staff,” he told mancity.com.

In total, Otamendi made 210 appearances, scoring 11 goals and he departs a two-time Premier League champion, with four League Cup medals to his name and having lifted the FA Cup in 2019.He also won the Community Shield on two occasions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Heart disease in teenagers linked to diabetes exposure in womb
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 30th September 2020 9:35 am IST
Back to top button