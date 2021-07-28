Manchi Baphe multi-cuisine restaurant opens in Hyderabad, serves over 200 dishes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s first unique multi-cuisine restaurant offering king size buffet called “Manchi Baphe( Good Buffet)” to its customers has been launched at Kondapur which offers as many as 200 dishes and more on the menu.

The restaurant located at Sahiti Sudha square mall Kondapur brings mouthwatering Indian, Continental Mangolian, Italian, Chinese and much more through its 16 live counters.

There are as many as 200 dishes on the menu serving varieties of cuisine and dishes like Nachos, Dim Sums, Waffles Pani Puri Sugarcane juice, Lassi, Fruit juices, Indian starters like the Shish Tandoori Chicken, Fire bone on chicken, Hussain Ghosh Ka Sheesh, Pathrani Macchi, Mutton Biryani, Variety of kebabs, Variety of Mutton dishes, Variety of chicken dishes, Fish, Prawns, Pastas, and many more.

This fine-dining restaurant offers huge numbers of desserts, cakes, pastries popcorns candies chocolates fresh fruits Indian Mithais etc as part of the Buffet.

Anil Kumar CEO Manchi Baphe said that the aim of this concept is to give each customer what he likes. There may be some who like Tandoori, while others may like Chinese, Some may like barbeque while some like Indian so there is a mix of all these menus including Mongolian Italian and others for people to savour with. He has appointed head chefs for each of the cuisines to give the best taste to its customers from his speciality cooks.

On weekends the restaurant will have at least 240 items to choose from.

The owner of a restaurant at Machlipatnam has opened Manchi Baphe in Hyderabad at Kondapur to give people the authentic taste of every cuisine in a five-star ambience with tasty food.

The fish and prawns are all got fresh from Machlipatnam and Kakinada every day while the country chicken is sourced directly from villages. The menu also has traditional dishes like Beja Fry, Nattikodi Pulsu (country chicken), Mutton Puslsu besides others.

With an aim to ensure customers are served fresh food and not stale stored food, the Manchi Baphe team creates a different menu each day.

Another outlet is underway at Bangalore he added with further expansion plans in future.