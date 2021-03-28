Manipur CM seeks help from Centre for dousing fire at Shirui peak

By Qayam|   Published: 28th March 2021 9:27 am IST

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought help from the Central government in dousing fire at Ukhrul’s Shirui peak.

The Chief Secretary of Manipur has also written a letter to the Centre in this regard.

“Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak, Ukhrul District, Manipur. Spoken to Union Home Ministry Additional Secretary to extend all possible help from NDRF to douse the fire. An official letter has also been sent from the Manipur Chief Secretary,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

