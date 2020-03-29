Manipur focuses on sanitisation, strict enforcement of curfew

Imphal: Apart from taking strict action against those violating curfew imposed across the state after the detection of first COVID-19 case in Manipur, the government has undertaken an extensive sanitisation programme to contain the spread of the deadly virus, an official said.

The move came after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a video message, assured people that “every constituency will be sanitised with the assistance of elected representatives and local clubs”.

The sanitisation programme, including spraying of disinfectant and phenyls, sprinkling of bleaching powder in several areas across districts, has been intensified to combat the spread of coronavirus, the official said.

The state police has been strictly enforcing the curfew by detaining those who are violating the prohibitory order, a senior officer said, adding that it was imposed in Manipur on Tuesday after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 162 persons in Thoubal district and 45 others in the capital town were detained till Saturday for defying curfew and lockdown orders, he said.

The curfew will remain in force till further orders though certain essential services have been exempted from its purview , the senior police officer said.

Police personnel across the state have been asking people through public address system to maintain social distancing norms and stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus pandemic.

A consignment of medical equipment including sanitisers, masks and personal protective materials has arrived here, a health department official said.

The government has already set up 14 quarantine facilities across the state for persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus, he said.

Imphal East and West districts have two such centres each with a total capacity of 174 beds, he said.

Every other district, barring Kamjong, Tamenglong and Jiribam, has one quarantine facility.

Two isolation wards have also been arranged at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) for COVID-19 patients, the official added.

Several organisations and individuals have donated Rs 22.56 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund till Saturday to aid the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Source: PTI

