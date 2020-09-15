Manish Sisodia tests COVID positive

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.

Sources said that over the past few days, he visited the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, met Health Minister Satyendra Jain and held meetings with education department officials.

Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old AAP leader did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

“He (Sisodia) was regularly coming to the Delhi Secretariat and attending meetings with education department officials. They will be getting tested in the next couple of days,” a source said.

Sisodia had also visited the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar in the past few days, the sources said.

Another source said that most employees posted at the CM and deputy CM’s offices underwent COVID-19 test at a temporary testing centre at the Delhi Assembly before the commencement of the one-day special session.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted, “Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon’ble Dy CM @msisodia.

Sisodia is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In June, Health Minister Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Source: PTI