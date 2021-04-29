Manjeera, Haldi Vagu check dams brought 50,000 acres of arid land under cultivation: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana State finance minister Harish Rao said that the state government had constructed 14 check dams at Majeera and its tributary Haldi Vagu at a cost of Rs.142 cr. These check dams shall bring 50,000 acres of arid land under cultivation.

The finance minister said the water release from the Sangareddy canal in Haldi Vagu reached Bollaram Weir, 70 kms, near Medak in 15 days.

All the previous governments had failed to build check dams at Manjeera river in spite of the water woes the area was suffering from.

Since the Kaleshwaram water is going to be released into Haldi Vagu and Manjeera river it will give releief to the farmers even if there is no rain in Manjeera’s catchment areas.

“The Kaleshwaram water has instilled confidence in farmers to do their cultivation without looking at the sky.” Rao said. “The dream of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to make the future of the farmers bright has been fulfilled.”

Meanwhile, the water released by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir has reached in Nizamsagar project at Kamareddy district in 14 days.

Nizamsagar which is situated 144 km from Hyderabad is one of the oldest dams of the state. It will be filled with 6 tmc of water to fulfill the irrigation needs of the farmers even in case of insufficient rain during the Moonson.

The abundance of water at Nizamsagar project would help the farmers to carry out their cultivation without worry. This project shall receive 1 tmc of water every week.

Meanwhile, 32 check dams near Nizamsagar Project would also be full with Godavari water.

On April 6, the Chief Minister KCR had released the Godavari water from Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir into Haldi Vagu, at Wargal Mandal, Siddipeth District.