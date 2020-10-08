Manmohan Singh lauds GCOT’s award on Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary

Hyderabad, Oct : Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has congratulated the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) for instituting the Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

GCOT last week presented the awards to 150 champions of Gram Swaraj in recognition of their services in sectors like agriculture, rural development, and self-contained villages towards accomplishing the goal of Gram Swaraj.

In a letter to the organisation, Manmohan Singh said Mahatma Gandhi introduced Gram Swaraj as an instrument to promote the conversion of every village into a self-efficient autonomous entity where all the systems and facilities for a dignified living are available.

“He took several constructive initiatives with the purpose of self-sufficiency and upliftment of the common man in socio-economic fields. Gandhi ji’s programs for the revival of domestic products through cottage industries, all-round village service, co-operative, and cattle protection are some of his constructive initiatives for rural development.

“The values promoted by Mahatma Gandhi for the promotion of peace, humanity, and universal brotherhood in the country and abroad are of universal relevance. Gandhi ji always preached about self-discipline and classified this as one of the foremost qualities of a human being. He also mentioned that self-discipline in a man is the key to a peaceful and successful life,” wrote the former Prime Minister.

The GCOT team felt happy to receive a congratulatory and best wishes note from Manmohan Singh. In a message to the fellow teammates, the team leaders have shared the copy of Manmohan Singh’s letter.

Chief Advisor Shyam Mohan, Chairman Shyam Prasad Reddy, Chairman, UTSAV committee, Dr B. Prathap Reddy, General Secretary P. Ram Reddy, Delhi Vasanth founder and CEO Sravan Madap, COO Kameshuar Raju and Advisor Dr Pasam Prasad said that they will abide by the values of Mahatma Gandhi.

