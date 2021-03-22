Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush win big at 67th National Film Awards; here’s the complete list

New Delhi: The 67th National Film Awards have finally been announced on Monday, and the list of winners are out. The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Best Actor award went to Manoj Bajpayee for Bhosle and Dhanush (Tamil) for Asuran, Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her performance in Manikarnika and Panga.

Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea emerged as the Best feature Film while the Best Feature Film (Hindi) went to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore.

Here’s the list of winners:

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Actor (Male): Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor (Female): Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files)

Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Female Playback singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak (Teri Mitti – Kesari)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream