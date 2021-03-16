Manoj Bajpayee: 'Silence... Can You Hear It?' a title that intrigues

Mumbai, March 16 : National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee plays the protagonist in “Silence… Can You Hear It?”, and he feels the title of the upcoming web film builds an element of intrigue.

“I have never explored the mystery thriller genre as an artiste. From the moment I read the script, I was excited. The name of the film leaves the audience thinking about it and builds that intrigue. We have finally released the trailer. My character is eager, determined and extremely impatient to solve the case. ACP Avinash (his character) is nothing without his team. He will push them to the edge to solve the mystery. I am sure that the film will revitalise the whodunnit genre and have the audience guessing till the very end,” he said.

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also features Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, Barkha Singh, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

Prachi, who makes her digital debut with the film, said: “I play Inspector Sanjana. She reports directly to ACP Avinash. For the squad, time is their foe since all the witnesses are extremely hostile and ambiguous in their statements. The real question is will their silence break the mystery or do we have to skim through the dirt to find the killer?”

Arjun, who plays a character named Ravi Khanna: “This film holds a special place for me. It’s my first project after the International Emmys (nomination, for ‘Delhi Crime’) and working with the team has been a lot of fun. Ravi Khanna is a young MLA. The character is not one-dimensional, it paints several shades as the narrative unfolds. Ravi will definitely be the unexpected shocker of the film.”

The film releases on March 26, on Zee5.

