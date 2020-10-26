Manoj Tiwari slams Uddhav Thackeray on Providing free COVID-19

Abdullah FahadPublished: 26th October 2020 4:49 pm IST
Manoj Tiwari slams Uddhav Thackeray on Providing free COVID-19

Patna: Calling it a ‘state matter’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who criticised the BJP for including the promise of free COVID-19vaccines for people of Bihar in the manifesto ahead of the state polls.

“Instead of slamming BJP, why doesn’t Uddhav Ji ensures free vaccine for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. This is purely a state matter, elections are going on in Bihar and NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will provide free vaccine if voted to power. In fact, we think that Uddhav Ji should bear the overall expenses of the vaccine if he wants to,” Bhojpuri-actor and singer-turned politician Tiwari said.

His reaction came a day after Thackeray attacked the BJP on several issues while speaking at Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai.

READ:  Mohib Ali Nasser-- a caring friend who looked after the community

“You are talking about giving free vaccines in Bihar. Is the rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh? Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the centre,” Thackeray said.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10.

Source: ANI

 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 26th October 2020 4:49 pm IST
Back to top button