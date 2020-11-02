MANUU distance education courses: Admission notification released

Hyderabad: Admission notification of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) distance education courses has been announced by the university. The university is offering distance education for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses including B.Ed.

Giving the details, Prof. Abul Kalam, Distance Education Director said that the admission is open for the course, MA (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), BEd, BA, BCom, BSc (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and certificate courses (proficiency in Urdu through English and functional English for Urdu Speakers).

UGC recognizes MANUU distance education

Distance Education Bureau, UGC recognizes the distance education courses of MANUU, the university said.

The service is being provided through nine Regional Centres (RCs), five Sub Regional Centres (SRCs) and 155 Learner Support Centres (LSCs).

Interested and eligible candidates can download the e-prospectus and online application forms from the official website of MANUU (click here).

Notification can be downloaded from the university website (click here).

Online form

Candidates have to submit form online along with the registration fee of Rs. 1,000 for B.Ed (DM) and Rs.300 for other course. The last date for registration of online application is 25th November.

For further details, candidates can contact Student Support Services Unit (SSSU). The helpline numbers of SSSU is 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extn. 2207). They can also visit the official website of the university or visit any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centers.

These centers are located at Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Amaravathi, Srinagar, Jammu, Nuh (Mewat) and Lucknow.