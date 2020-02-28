MANUU documentaries selected for Global Science Film Festivals

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Instructional Media Centre(IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has achieved one more feat as its three short films have been selected for Global Cinema Festival and National Science Film Festival, going to be held at Gangtok & Tirupura respectively.

The selected films were produced under MANUU knowledge series. Mr. Md. Aamir Badr is the director of the film ‘GAUTAMA BUDDHA’, Mr. Omar Azmi directed the film ‘Al Zahravi’ whereas the film ‘RAMAN’ was directed by Mr. M. Mohammad Ghouse.

According to Mr. Rizwan Ahmad, Director, Centre, this is the fourth consecutive time when IMC productions have been recognized and selected for the National level film festivals. Earlier, IMC films were selected and screened in 9th National Science Film Festival, Chandigarh, Global Cinema fest at Siliguri and International Science Film Festival, Kolkata. These films were widely praised by jury and audience in the festival for their language and the subject, he informed. He described selection of short film ‘Raman’ on National Science Day as a great tribute to C. V. Raman from MANUU.

Global Cinema Festival is being organized by Film federation of India in collaboration with Govt. of Sikkim from 28th Feb to 1st March 2020. Tenth National Film Festival is being organized by Vigyan Prasar, Dept. Of Science & Technology, GoI.

Mr. Rizwan while acknowledging the hard work of his team said that this is very proud moment for MANUU as our films have been selected for second consecutive time for this festival.

Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the IMC team for the achievement and extended good wishes for future.

