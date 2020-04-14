MANUU holds online workshop on academic ethics and plagiarism

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is committed to ensuring that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the faculty and students get uninterrupted access to not only Open Education Resources but also to all the e-resources subscribed by the University.

MANUU has undertaken necessary steps in creating an environment wherein online teaching and learning could be supported to the possible extent. The Central Library of the University which has a large amount of electronic content is being extensively used by students and faculty

The University Librarian, Dr. Akhtar Parvez has conducted an online workshop (Webinar) on Academic Ethics and Anti-plagiarism Tool (Turnitin) for faculty members through online mode yesterday. The session was joined by a hundred faculty members of different subject areas.

The basic agenda of the workshop was to create awareness among the teaching community about Different forms of academic misconduct; Challenges in Publishing of Research; Predatory or Fake Journals; Plagiarism – its various forms and examples; Difference between similarity and plagiarism; Paraphrasing, Detailed Discussion on UGC Regulations, 2018; MANUU Code of Ethics in Research and Publications; Use of Turnitin, Evaluating Similarity Reports, Online Grading of Assignments, etc.

The session attracted lots of questions from faculty which were answered by Dr. Akhtar Parvez. The recording of the workshop has been uploaded on the Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QfM4CRvYPQ&t=840s

MANUU will organize more online sessions on various aspects of teaching and learning in the near future for its research scholars and faculty.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.