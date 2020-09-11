MANUU IMC Director nominated as member for UNESCO body

Hyderabad: Director of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Instructional Media Centre (IMC), Rizwan Ahmad, has been nominated to become a member of the Paris-based International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT).

The ICFT is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) affiliated body that promotes a high standard of audiovisual works. It also advises international organisations as well as countries on implementing artistic, educational and industrial policies.

Ahmad thanked the ICFT Executive Bureau President and Ambassador Inoussa Ousseini for this opportunity. The IMC Director stated, “This association will expand IMC MANUU’s footprint globally, serve UNESCO’s objective, and further UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

He represented MANUU on different domestic and overseas platforms. He also helped spearhead IMC initiatives such as the centre’s YouTube Channel, the university’s knowledge series and the “Meet The Media Veterans Series” that are gaining prominence globally.