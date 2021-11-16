MANUU invites RSS leader Indresh Kumar as keynote speaker for a seminar

Hyderabad: UGC: Human Resource Development Centre at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University has invited people to a seminar that will be addressed by RSS leader Indresh Kumar as the keynote speaker.

Indresh Kumar has been introduced in a University press release as a Defence Expert. There is no mention of his association with the RSS.

The seminar will be presided over by Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor, of the university.

According to an invitation extended by P F Rahaman, Director of the UGC-HRDC and Convener of the seminar Kumar will be speaking with the guests on the subject–The Role of Languages in the Unity of Bharat–on November 20 at 10-30am. The Coordinator of the seminar is Dr Bonthu Kotaiah who is also the President of the MANUU Teachers Association.

The press note said that the guests of honour for the programme would be Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Member, University Grants Commission and Vice-Chancellor, English and Foreign Languages Universities, Prof. B.S. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad and Prof. Mohd Shahid Akhter, Member, The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI), Government of India. They all would also speak at the seminar.

Meanwhile, it is surprising to note that the Urdu University has begun to use difficult Hindi words as titles of its programmes, seminars and conferences. According to a press release from the University the second phase of the online Students Induction Programme (SIP 2021) titled Deekhsharambh 2021 concluded on November 14. The SIP that was organized for the newly admitted students began operating from November 1. The programme had been organized by the Dean of Students’ Welfare.

Prof. Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT. He was introduced as the President, Deekhsharambh Task Team.

Prof. Fazal Rahaman

Prof. Fazal Rahaman who is the organizing the upcoming event was one of the claimants for the Vice-Chancellor’s post after it was vacated by Dr Aslam Parvaiz last year. On the other hand, Dr Bonthu Kotaiah was suspended for the dereliction of duty during the reign of Dr Parvaiz.