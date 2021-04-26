MANUU official Afshan Rahman passes away at 59

Hyderabad: Afshan Rahman, Assistant registrar and in-charge of Regional centre Delhi in the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) passed away at 59 on Saturday in Delhi after a brief illness.

Her family consists of two sons Moiz Rahman and Monis Rahman.

Afshan was the wife of former Vice-Chancellor Aligarh Muslim University, Late Dr. Mahmoodur Rahman (IAS Retd.).

Afshan Rahman joined MANUU on December 2, 2005 as Assistant Registrar at Regional Centre, Mumbai. She was rendering her services at RC Delhi since August 6, 2012 and she was appointed as the in-charge of Delhi Regional Centre on October 1, 2019 .

An online condolence meeting was also held on Monday at the university.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood read out the condolence resolution on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor I/c. He also conveyed the message of Condolence sent by Chancellor Mr. Firoz Bakht Ahmad.

Prof. PF Rahman, Prof. Abul Kalam, Mrs. Ruchika Kem, Mr. Jawed Alam and others also spoke.

Large number of officials and teachers attended the online meeting from all over the country.