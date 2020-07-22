MANUU pays tribute to Professor Siddiqui and Taher Ali

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University paid tributes to two of its recently departed colleagues, the renowned social work Professor HY Siddiqui and Security Consultant Tahir Ali.

Staff and faculty paid rich tributes to both individuals who were fixtures in the MANUU community.

Besides his skill set as Security In-charge that helped the university in various crises, current Vice Chancellor In-charge Fatima Begum praised that he used to go out of his way to help students. For him, the well-being and education of students was of utmost importance.

Professor Abul Kalam, Professor Abdul Azeem and Mr. Mohammed Mujahid Ali — President of the Administrative Officers Association expressed their condolences over the phone.

After 35 legendary years at Jamia Milia Islamia, Professor Siddiqui came to MANUU. A press release quoted Professor S M Rahmathullah stating that he played an important role in stabilizing and developing the social work department in its initial days.

Professor Siddiqui’s books, Handbook of Social Welfare and Social Work and Social Action, are used in teaching students of social work all over the country.

To further document his achievements, Professor Fatima asked the Instructional Media Centre to prepare a documentary, which will be another tribute to him on behalf of MANUU.