By Daneesh Majid Updated: 1st September 2020 6:43 pm IST
MANUU pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Hyderabad: With recent passing of Pranab Mukherjee, Maulana Azad National Urdu University recently paid its tribute to the former President of India. A condolence meet was attended by In-Charge Vice Chancellor S M Rahmatullah, In-Charge Registrar Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, M G Gunasekaran, Dr. Mohammad Kamil, Prof. Mohammed Shahid, Dr. Yusuf Khan, Mr. Azhar Hussain Khan, Shamsuddin Ansari and others.

Rahmatullah read out a condolence resolution in which he said the late president was an outstanding son of India and was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award.

Professor Mahmood mentioned, “He not only believed in democracy but also practiced it. Mukherjee, as president, was more concerned about raising the standards of education. He believed that education was the best means of revolution.”

