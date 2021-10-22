MANUU Pro-VC inaugurates 10-day Data Science, Machine Learning program

Hyderabad: The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Prof SM Rahmatullah has inaugurated a 10-days online faculty development program (FDP) on Data Science and Machine Learning from October 20 to 30.

The Department of Computer Science and Information Technology Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad is organizing the program in Association with Electronics & ICT Academy, NIT, Warangal.

The program is being sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

The Programme is open to the faculty, research scholars, staff of universities, engineering colleges, degree Colleges, MCA colleges and other allied disciplines in India.

The program shall cover the following topics:

Introduction to Data Science Recommendation Systems Introduction to R Language and

Statistical Analysis using R

Introduction to Python Analyzing Social Network Graphs Data Acquisition and Data Science Life Cycle,

Data Visualization

Introduction to Machine Learning Unsupervised Learning Methods Supervised Learning Methods Linear Regression: Simple and

Multiple linear regressions

Optimization methods Feature Selection Methods Dimensionality Reduction Methods (PCA) Hands on sessions on Unsupervised and Supervised Methods Supervised Learning Methods on

Real Time Applications

Support Vector Machines and Neural Networks Medical Data Analysis

The participants are required to pay registration fees of Rs 750 for faculty and research scholars and Rs 2250 by the industry participants.

The registration fee can be paid online using the following details:

Account Name: Electronics & ICT Academy NITW

Account No: 62423775910

IFSC Code: SBIN0020149

Participants are required to fill the online registration form (click here).

For further information the participants can contact:

Dr. Bonthu Kotaiah

Department of CS & IT

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad,

Telangana, INDIA-500032

Mobile: 9666995969

Email: kotaiah.bonthu@manuu.edu.in

Chief Patron:

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Honourable Vice-Chancellor, MANUU

Chairman :

Prof. Abdul Wahid,

Dean, School of Technology, MANUU

Co-Chair :

Dr. Syed Imtiyaz Hasan,

Assoc. Prof. & Head, Dept. of CS & IT, MANUU