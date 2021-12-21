MANUU seeks Azharuddin’s support in setting up cricket academy

Hyderabad: Former International Cricketer, Mohd. Azharuddin who is currently the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association paid a courtesy visit to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday and met Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor.

In the informal meeting, Prof. Ainul Hasan expressed his desire to collaborate with HCA for the development of Cricket ground at MANUU Campus, Gachibowli, which can be utilized mutually for the benefit of students from MANUU and by the Association. Former Indian Cricket Captain took keen interest in the proposal and inspected the existing sports facilities at MANUU campus. He agreed to pursue the matter with the Association. Prof Ainul Hasan also handed over a formal representation to Azharuddin.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Chairman, Sports Monitoring Committee, Dr. A Kaleemulla, Deputy Director, DPE & Sports were present during the meeting.

The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports of MANUU was established in the year 2011 and has facilities for different sports like Cricket, Foot ball, Volleyball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Chess etc. for the students and staff. It also has Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Indoor stadium with gymnasium and a big outdoor Dhyan Chand Sports Ground for playing Cricket, Football etc. Cricket is a very popular game among MANUU students.