MANUU starts admission process into regular courses for 2021/22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has started online admission process for the year 2021-2022 into its various programmes being offered at Hyderabad headquarters, Lucknow and Srinagar (J&K) campuses and colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnics spread in different parts of the country.

The only central university providing higher education through Urdu medium is offering admissions into twenty-five Ph.D., twenty-one PG and eight undergraduate programmes in the schools of languages, education, arts & social sciences, technology, mass communication & journalism, commerce & business management and sciences.

According to a notification released by Prof Siddiqui Mohd Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c, last date for online application for entrance based courses is July 12, 2021 whereas the last date for merit-based courses is October 15, 2021. The medium of instruction and examination of all courses in Urdu only.

The entrance based courses include all Ph. Ds, B.Tech & M.Tech(computer science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed, polytechnic, etc.

The courses under merit-based category include masters and bachelors in journalism & mass communication, post graduate programmes in Urdu, Hindi, English, Arabic, Persian and translation studies; political Sciences, public administration, women studies, economics, history, Islamic Studies, social work & sociology. Both schools of languages and social sciences offer undergraduate courses too.

School of commerce & management runs programmes of M.com and B.com also school of sciences offers.Sc (Mathematics), B.Sc (MPC) & (M.P.Cs), B.Sc (B.Z.C) besides bachelor of vocational courses in medical imaging technology (MIT) & medical laboratory technology (MLT).

MANUU, which also works as a link to facilitate the entry of Madrassa passouts into mainstream education, is also offering bridge courses at UG and Polytechnic levels for them.

Part time diploma programmes include a unique programme of ghazal appreciation (tahseen-e-ghazal), designed to make the ghazal loving non-Urdu public understand the basic nuances of this popular Urdu literary genre.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in or email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in