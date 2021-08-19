MANUU to conduct entrance tests from 23rd August

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced that it will be conducting the entrance exams for regular courses on August 23, 24, and 25 across the country at 19 exam centers.

Manuu, directorate of admissions, M Vanjana said that the university would conduct the exams by taking all precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entrance tests would be conducted in two sessions, in the morning 10:00-12:00 am and afternoon 2:00-4:00 pm.

Apart from the University headquarters in Hyderabad, the entrance tests will be conducted across the nation including Asansol, Bangalore, Delhi, Jammu, Kadapa and Srinagar. For more details, visit the university website manuu.edu.in.

Moreover, the training and placement cell announced that an online placement drive for the passed-out students of B Tech, MCA, MBA, and Diploma 2020-21 batches would be organized on August 23.

According to the in-charge of training & placement, GRIFEO, Mohammed Yousuf Khan, a part of MM Media & Management Services which focuses on IT infrastructure, would conduct the placement drive for the post of project managers (technical), business development managers, and assistant managers (Technical).

Students would have to register on https://forms.gle/7KUZ2hK7yPF91gcS6 by filling the form to take part in the drive. The last date for registration is August 21.