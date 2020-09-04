MANUU to hold Teacher’s Day webinar

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) School of Education is organising a webinar titled “The Changing Role of Teachers in the Light of the New Education Policy-20.” The webinar will be held via Zoom on September 7, two days after Teacher’s Day.

In-Charge Vice-Chancellor S M Rahmatullah will be presiding over the online session. The keynote speakers will be Professor Chand Kiran Saluja, the Director of the Sanskrit Promotion Foundation — New Delhi and Majeed Salar, IQRA Education Society — Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Six teachers of MANUU who have completed their tenures recently will be honoured and their recorded messages webcasted.