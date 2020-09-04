MANUU to hold Teacher’s Day webinar

By Daneesh Majid Published: 4th September 2020 9:11 pm IST
MANUU to hold Teacher’s Day webinar

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) School of Education is organising a webinar titled “The Changing Role of Teachers in the Light of the New Education Policy-20.” The webinar will be held via Zoom on September 7, two days after Teacher’s Day.

In-Charge Vice-Chancellor S M Rahmatullah will be presiding over the online session. The keynote speakers will be Professor Chand Kiran Saluja, the Director of the Sanskrit Promotion Foundation — New Delhi and Majeed Salar, IQRA Education Society — Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Six teachers of MANUU who have completed their tenures recently will be honoured and their recorded messages webcasted.     

READ:  Yash Raj Films' 50-yr celebration includes customised drive-in theatre experience
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close