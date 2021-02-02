MANUU to revise Urdu textbooks of Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad, Feb 2 : The government of Madhya Pradesh has entrusted Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) with the responsibility of editing and revising its Urdu medium textbooks.

The Hyderabad-based university said on Tuesday that it is fast gaining the status of a reputed institution in the country with reference to Urdu language and education. The university is striving hard to promote and disseminate Urdu language and literature over the years.

In view of the performance of the university, the government of Madhya Pradesh has entrusted the responsibility of editing and revising its Urdu medium textbooks to MANUU’s Regional Centre of Bhopal.

According to Mohammad Ahsan, Regional Director, RC Bhopal, the government of Madhya Pradesh has asked the university to review and edit the textbooks of Urdu medium from first to 12th standards for the academic year 2021-22. The university authorities have approved the proposal as an important step towards the promotion of Urdu education.

In this regard, a workshop for reviewing books on mathematics, environmental studies, social sciences, science, commerce and Urdu language and literature will be organised soon in which teachers and other experts from MANUU College of Teacher Education, Bhopal, will participate and finalise the text. These books have been borrowed from the NCERT and the lessons added in accordance with the curriculum of the state of Madhya Pradesh will be reviewed specifically, MANUU said.

