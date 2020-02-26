menu
26 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
MANUU VC Dr Aslam Parvaiz’s resignation accepted

Parvaiz is relieved from his duties with effect from February 28, 2020

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Updated: February 26, 2020, 6:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has accepted the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz. The ministry informed the Registrar of the university about the acceptance of the resignation in an official communication.

Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz had tendered his resignation to the Visitor of the university, the President of India, through letters dated October 31, 2019 and January 22, 2020, citing personal reasons for his decision to quit the post.

According to the notice from MHRD, Parvaiz is relieved from his duties with effect from February 28, 2020.

