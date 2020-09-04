Many like Raja Singh are still benefitting from Facebook

Hyderabad: Even as Facebook’s ban on BJP MLA Raja Singh has been welcomed as a step toward curbing hate online hate speech and spreading venom against communities, social media is anything but cleansed of hate. There are many who vilify communities, especially the Muslims, because they feel that since the BJP government reigns supreme, the minority community is a fair game.

According to Facebook watchers Raja Singh in fact is just tip of the iceberg, given the fact that bigger leaders from his party and affiliate organisations have been spreading hate through their social media posts as well as public speeches. From BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya to the pro-BJP website OpIndia, we take a look at some of them.

Tejasvi Surya

In 2015, Tejaswi Surya, who would go onto become the Bengaluru constituency’s Lok Sabha MP, tweeted the following.

The Indian Parliament’s deletion of this comment will not forget us of the heinous insult from it..We demand urgent and immediate accountability from Parliament and the government.We, the Arab Muslim women, are generational educators and directors of global competencies.#india pic.twitter.com/9jrGhQZgP3 — منى عبدالله الأربش Mona Alarbash (@MonaAlarbash) April 20, 2020

Rather than twitter deleting it five years ago, the BJP government itself felt ashamed about them and had it removed from the microblogging site this year.

Sambit Patra

The national spokesperson’s Twitter profile is no exception, as it is full of anti-Muslim rhetoric, which he spews on various issues. The Muslim community has always been at the receiving end of his tirades, which also include various expletives against the Congress.

और ज़रा इन बाबा के भी कारनामे देखो …ये बेचारे बाबा सिर्फ़ बोतल में पेसाब कर उसे केले के ऊपर छिड़क रहें थे ..

फिर भी पुलिस बड़े अदब से पेश आ रही है..

कोई ज़रा आरती की थली लाना ..बाबा की आरती करनी है क्योंकि कुछ अन्यथा बोलो तो फिर ISLAMOPHOBIA की complaint कर देंगे Gulf में!! pic.twitter.com/SwzdfFJXm7 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 22, 2020

“वो जीना चाहते है और हमारे बच्चे मरने को तैयार है”

Dangerous very Dangerous..

Wake Up before it’s too late!! pic.twitter.com/g8bstexmnW — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 3, 2020

Gaurav Goel

The party’s Punjab spokesperson Gaurav Goel even disseminated some fake news about how Muslim immigrants in Sweden were subjecting Swedish women to physical abuse. Although the appended photos of wounded women were actually those of domestic abuse victims in England and America.

Shiladtiya Dev

Besides the removal of Singh’s post, Assam BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev’s Islamophobic posts were also taken down due to the implementation of its community standards. According to Sabrang, Facebook India did not even pay lip service to complaints by NGO Avaaz who pointed out to them how he deemed “Bangladeshi Muslims” rapists.

Amit Malviya

At the helm of this whole online ecosystem is Amit Malviya, who is in charge of BJP’s IT Cell.

During the Delhi Assembly elections, the Union Territory’s Chief Minister bore the brunt of communal slander through the tweet below.

When contacted, BJP chief spokesperson in Telangana, Krishna Saagar Rao, said “Raja Singh being removed from Facebook amounts to a figment of imagination as he has no official page with a blue tick mark or account.”

“The Goshamahal MLA’s accounts that Facebook rendered redundant were those of his followers. Raja Singh’s Twitter account is still active,” he added.