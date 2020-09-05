Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

By Sameer Published: 5th September 2020 1:50 pm IST

Chatra/ Ramgarh: A Maoist leader was arrested in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Friday, police said.

Ashok Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), was arrested from the Lawalong police station area of the district, they said.

“We had inputs that members of the Paramjeet ‘dasta’ (squad) were in the area and they were planning a major incident. Acting on this information, a team was formed and Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the Maoist squad, was arrested,” said Superintendent of Police Rishav Kumar Jha.

He was wanted in several cases registered in Lawalong police station and Balumnath police station in Latehar district, officials said.

Meanwhile, two members of a Maoist splinter group were arrested from West Bokaro police outpost area in Ramgarh district after a construction company filed a complaint that it was receiving extortion calls, police said.

They have been identified as Roushan Ansari (30) and Dwarka Prajapati (28), said Ramgarh’s Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.

Police said they are interrogating the duo to nab other members of the group.

Source: PTI
