Maoist leader slams Eatala Rajender for joining BJP

Hyderabad: The leader of banned Maoist organisation Jagan today slammed former minister Eatala Rajender and expressed his anger over the decision of Eatala to join BJP. He also expressed his anger over the claims of Eatala that he was still a leader with left ideology. Jagan issued a letter on the claims of Eatala.

In the letter, Jagan condemned the statement of Eatala at the time of his resignation. Referring to the statement of Eatala that he would fight against CM KCR and his feudal leadership for the self respect of Telangana protection,

Jagan said that it was laughable that Eatala said that he would fight for the self respect of Telangana by being a member of right wing RSS .

He made it clear that the people of Telangana had no link with the fight between Eatala and CM KCR. He termed Eatala and KCR as the birds of the same nest.

He made it clear that TRS party came to power after the formation of the state, which was achieved due to the fight of all sections of Telangana. He alleged that Eatala had increased his assets after becoming state minister. He also said that Eatala had rejected the plea of believers of democracy to fight along with them against the dictatorship of the CM.