Maoists Case: NIA conduct searches at multiple locations in Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday Conducted Searches at multiple locations in Telangana in Dummugudem Explosives Maoists Case.

According to the sources, in a special operation the NIA conducted simultaneous searches at nine locations in five districts of Telangana in Mahboob Nagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal at the premises of accused persons Muthu Nagaraju, Kommarajula Kanukaiah, Gunji Vikram, Sura Saraiah, V Sathish, Vallepu Swamy, Trinadha Rao in Kothagudem District and also in the explosives Magazine of accused Vallepu Swamy were located at Hanamakonda Mandal, Warangal.

The offcial sources said that the case was originally registered at Dummugudem PS, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana State in February against eight accused persons including four under ground cadres of CPI( Maoist), relating to seizure of explosive materials including 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 Gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire from the possession of accused Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah while they were transporting it to Hidma aka Mangu, Commander of PLGA 1st Battalion of CPI (Maoist), in Chhattisgarh.

The NIA had re-registered the case and taken up the investigation.