Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 6:06 am IST

Los Angeles, Aug 19 : Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2.

Carey took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a black and white photo that seems to be her upcoming album’s artwork.

Dedicating it to her fans she captioned the image: “?This one is for you, my fans. It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you, THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

READ:  Vidya Balan: I find it easier to follow my heart

The singer has been in the industry for about three decades and has given multiple hits like “Hero”, “We belong together” and “All I want for Christmas”.

Carey’s last album was “Caution” in 2018. Apart from music, she has been busy with her memoir “The Meaning Of Mariah Carey”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close