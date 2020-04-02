Markaz returnees identified: Talasani

Hyderabad: Minister T Srinivas Yadav today said that the government has almost identified all those returnees from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi to check corona cases.

The people should not come out of their houses to prevent virus spread he said. He visited Gandhi Hospital as there was an attack by some people on doctors as a relative reportedly died of coronavirus.

The minister condemned the attack on doctors. He said that he spoke to doctors and offered to provide complete protection. We have convinced the doctors of timely help and confidence he said.

Special picketing of police arranged at the hospital for security he said. The attacks will be dealt with seriously Srinivas Yadav warned. The government has intensified measures to check corona positive cases he said. The Markaz returnees are undergoing treatment and soon the problem will come down he asserted.

