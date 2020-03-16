Market in Red: Sensex falls 2,100 points, Nifty below 9,500

Mumbai: Coronavirus fears continued to weigh on the investor sentiments as the BSE Sensex plunged over 2,100 points on Monday.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also dropped over 500 points to fall below the 9,500 mark.

At 9.37 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 31,960.19, lower by 2,143.29 or 6.28 per cent from the previous close of 34,103.48.

It opened at the intra-day high of 33,103.24 and has touched a low of 32,206.23 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 9,358.95, lower by 596.25 points or 5.99 per cent from its previous close.

The fall in the domestic indices was in line with the decline in Asian markets.