Markets in a positive note on Wednesday morning

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 10:23 am IST
Mumbai, July 29 : The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday is trading on a positive note after opening on the negative side.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,427.15 points and touched a high of 38,617.03 points. The Sensex touched a low of 38,384.70 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 38,492.95 points.

The Sensex is trading at 38,598.57 points up by 105.62 points or 0.27 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,276.90 points after closing at 11,272.80 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,332.35 points in the morning.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
