Markets open on positive note

The Nifty is trading at 17,445.70 points in the morning.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 25th November 2021 10:25 am IST
Bombay Stock Exchange (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Thursday opened on a positive note during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 58,363.93 points and touched a high of 58,395.71 points. The Sensex touched a low of 58,199.49 points.

The Sensex had previously closed at 58,340.99 points.

The Sensex is trading at 58,366.82 points up by 25.83 points or 0.04 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,417.30 points after closing at 17,415.05 points.

