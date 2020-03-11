Markets open in red on Wednesday

A+ A-

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,468.90 points and touched a high of 35,586.84. The Sensex touched a low of 35,261.92 points.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 35,634.95 points.

The Sensex is trading at 35,880.08, up by 245.13 points or 0.69 per cent at 9.30 a.m.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,334.30 points after closing at 10,451.45 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,502.75 points, up by 42.70 or 0.42 per cent at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday.