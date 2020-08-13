Marriage proposals from Pakistan pour in for ‘Turgut Alp’

Islamabad: Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who played the role of Turgut Alp, the close friend of Ertugrul, in a celebrated show Drillis: Ertugrul recently revealed that he received abundant proposals from Pakistani women.

“I learnt about my popularity in Pakistan from Instagram. I had so many marriage proposals,” Coşkun laughed. “I can’t marry everyone!” Much to the dismay of his female fans, the Turkish actor also revealed that he was in a long-term relationship.

During an interview with Pakistani TV host Waseem Badami, Cengiz Coşkun got linked-up with former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi as the star too comes from sports background.

“I used to play basketball for ten years,” revealed Coskun. “I played professionally for three years, but got injured. Then, I started modelling, then acting, and now I’m here in front of your eyes.”

He requested Afridi to teach him cricket whenever he visits the country in the near future.

Shahid Afridi too expressed keenness to learn how to use the axe, from Alp himself . Like every other show-lover, Afridi too admitted to being a huge fan of the show

Regarding his future visit to Pakistan, the actor said he would visit the country as soon as the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

Coşkun also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for urging his people to watch Dirilis: Ertugrul.