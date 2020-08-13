Marriage proposals from Pakistan pour in for ‘Turgut Alp’

"I can't marry everyone!" said the actor.

By Sana Sikander Updated: 13th August 2020 3:51 pm IST
Cengiz Coskun
Cengiz Coskun, who played the role of Turgut Alp in the Turkish drama serial, Dirilis: Ertugrul. Image: Twitter

Islamabad: Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who played the role of Turgut Alp, the close friend of Ertugrul, in a celebrated show Drillis: Ertugrul recently revealed that he received abundant proposals from Pakistani women.

“I learnt about my popularity in Pakistan from Instagram. I had so many marriage proposals,” Coşkun laughed. “I can’t marry everyone!” Much to the dismay of his female fans, the Turkish actor also revealed that he was in a long-term relationship.

During an interview with Pakistani TV host Waseem Badami, Cengiz Coşkun got linked-up with former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi as the star too comes from sports background.

“I used to play basketball for ten years,” revealed Coskun. “I played professionally for three years, but got injured. Then, I started modelling, then acting, and now I’m here in front of your eyes.”

He requested Afridi to teach him cricket whenever he visits the country in the near future.

Shahid Afridi too expressed keenness to learn how to use the axe, from Alp himself . Like every other show-lover, Afridi too admitted to being a huge fan of the show

Regarding his future visit to Pakistan, the actor said he would visit the country as soon as the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

Coşkun also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for urging his people to watch  Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close