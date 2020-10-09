Married couple found dead in Noida flat

SameerUpdated: 9th October 2020 8:18 pm IST
Noida: The bodies of a married couple were found hanging inside their apartment in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Friday, police said.

The couple from Kanpur lived on rent in a residential society in Sector 120 and likely killed themselves, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

However, an investigation is underway to find the exact trigger for their step.

The husband-wife duo worked in share market. Police and forensic teams are at the spot and the matter is being probed, Aggarwal said.

The matter was reported to police in the afternoon and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, officials said.

Source: PTI

