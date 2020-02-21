Married woman set on fire by private bus conductor in TN

A+ A-

Chennai: A young woman and mother of two was set on fire by a private bus conductor in Cuddalore district on Friday due to an one-side love story.

The woman has been admitted to the government hospital in Cuddalore where she is stated to be out of danger. The culprit has been arrested, according to reports reaching here.

As per the police, the 26-year old victim, the wife of an army man, used to travel in a private bus from Neyveli to her office in Vadalur in which the culprit, Sundaramoorthy, was a conductor.

The victim stopped talking to Sundaramoorthy after he proposed to her as she used to talk to him on the bus.

On Friday, Sundaramoorthy followed her to her office and set her afire after pouring petrol on her.

Hearing her cries, locals rushed her to the hospital and also caught Sundaramoorthy and handed him to over to the police.