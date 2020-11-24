Maruti Suzuki extends ‘Subscribe’ service to 4 new cities

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki has launched its ‘Subscribe’ service in four more cities — Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Earlier, the company had launched the service in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune.

According to the company’s statement, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to introduce the service for individual customers in the four cities.

The initiative allows a customer to use a brand new car without actually owning it.

Under the service, customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

Besides, users can opt from cars offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe — Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA, and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA.

“We have received more than 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of pilot launch,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

“We are aiming at introducing the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme in 40-60 cities over a period of two to three years.”

