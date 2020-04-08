Maruti Suzuki extends warranty validity till June 30

New Delhi: Taking leaf from the government, country’s largest automobile company Maruti Suzuki has decided to extend the validity period of warranty and service of customer vehicle falling due during the period of lockdown.

It has decided that customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020.

“To support customers during nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a series of steps for the extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in view of numerous customer queries over the validity of warranty and service post lockdown as people were unable to move their personal vehicle during the period.

The company is also issuing a series to messages to its customers how to keep their vehicle in working condition during the lockdown.

Along with companies, government has also taken a series of steps to extend compliance of various tax related issues by a period of three months till June 30.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.